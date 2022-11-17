Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after buying an additional 1,944,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.14. 143,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,131. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

