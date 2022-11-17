Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires New Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,695 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA LIT traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,681. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.