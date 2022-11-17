Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires New Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

OUNZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 6,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

