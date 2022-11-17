Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,037.84

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,037.84 ($59.20) and traded as high as GBX 5,478 ($64.37). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,459 ($64.15), with a volume of 2,211,476 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($70.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($50.53) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($68.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($66.98) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, set a GBX 5,800 ($68.16) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,336.92 ($62.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £86.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,889.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,040.22.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

