Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) PT Lowered to $3.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGTI. Benchmark cut Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 4.33.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 1.14 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of 0.98 and a 52 week high of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 116,800 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 468,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,547,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,284,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 116,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 468,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,547,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,284,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 81,872.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,367 shares in the company, valued at 5,479,406.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 528,309 shares of company stock worth $2,171,704.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

