Reviewing MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) & Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 3.92% 6.95% 0.91% Greenlight Capital Re 2.73% 3.14% 1.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $45.71 billion 0.36 $2.34 billion $1.57 8.87 Greenlight Capital Re $588.55 million 0.46 $17.58 million $0.35 22.26

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re. MS&AD Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MS&AD Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

