Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.90.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

