ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for about 1.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ResMed worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 58.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE RMD traded down $5.38 on Thursday, reaching $219.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.10. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $268.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $15,986,201. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.