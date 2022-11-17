Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WPP (WPP)

WPP (NYSE: WPP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 730 ($8.58).

11/4/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($10.75) to GBX 864 ($10.15).

10/27/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 900 ($10.58) to GBX 850 ($9.99).

10/18/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 690 ($8.11) to GBX 700 ($8.23).

10/17/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,370 ($16.10) to GBX 1,100 ($12.93).

10/12/2022 – WPP is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,290 ($15.16) to GBX 1,210 ($14.22).

9/27/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($14.69) to GBX 1,290 ($15.16).

9/20/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 1,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,316. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in WPP by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after buying an additional 193,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in WPP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

