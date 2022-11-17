Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Telefónica Deutschland (O2D)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D):

11/9/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/4/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($3.61) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($3.61) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.10 ($3.20) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/3/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.68) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/3/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.00 ($2.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.80 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/3/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.00 ($2.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.70 ($2.78) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/12/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.80 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/10/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/26/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($3.61) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/20/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.30 ($2.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €2.34 ($2.41). 3,472,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of €2.23 and a 200 day moving average of €2.58. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1-year low of €2.01 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.12). The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

