Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $40.00.

11/17/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $40.00.

11/3/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $41.00.

11/2/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $60.00.

10/18/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. 257,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,403. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201,753 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $13,343,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

