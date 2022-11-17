Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PTC (PTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) recently:

11/17/2022 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $135.00.

11/4/2022 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2022 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $130.00.

10/24/2022 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $153.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00.

10/12/2022 – PTC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.87. 1,333,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,613 shares of company stock worth $14,909,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PTC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PTC by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

