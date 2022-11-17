Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 17th (AKTS, BGRY, BRDS, BSFFF, BZZUY, CCOI, CHRS, CPRT, CRWD, DRTT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 17th:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $7.00.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $2.50.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $0.40.

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €48.00 ($49.48) to €40.00 ($41.24). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.10 ($19.69). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price raised by Moffett Nathanson to $93.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $15.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price increased by Stephens to $72.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho to $205.00.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $1.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $35.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$13.25.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08).

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $4.00.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $3.25.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities to $2.00.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $6.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 36.00 to 31.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. to $30.00.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $5.00.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.47).

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$120.00.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $18.00.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from 198.00 to 167.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) had its target price raised by Northland Securities to $21.00.

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $1.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities to $5.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $5.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to €6.20 ($6.39).

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £136 ($159.81) to £148 ($173.91).

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group to $48.00.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $42.00.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum to $13.00.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($8.05) to GBX 725 ($8.52).

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $41.00.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.00.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $1.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its target price lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $3.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $3.00.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.20 ($4.33). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $9.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $75.00.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 67 ($0.79) to GBX 68 ($0.80).

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to €21.50 ($22.16).

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush to $43.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $14.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $34.00.

