Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 17th (AKTS, BGRY, BRDS, BSFFF, BZZUY, CCOI, CHRS, CPRT, CRWD, DRTT)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 17th:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $7.00.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $2.50.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $0.40.

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €48.00 ($49.48) to €40.00 ($41.24). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.10 ($19.69). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price raised by Moffett Nathanson to $93.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $15.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price increased by Stephens to $72.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho to $205.00.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $1.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $35.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$13.25.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08).

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $4.00.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $3.25.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities to $2.00.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $6.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 36.00 to 31.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. to $30.00.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $5.00.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.47).

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$120.00.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $18.00.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from 198.00 to 167.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) had its target price raised by Northland Securities to $21.00.

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $1.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities to $5.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $5.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to €6.20 ($6.39).

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £136 ($159.81) to £148 ($173.91).

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group to $48.00.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $42.00.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum to $13.00.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($8.05) to GBX 725 ($8.52).

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $41.00.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.00.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $1.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its target price lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $3.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $3.00.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.20 ($4.33). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $9.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $75.00.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 67 ($0.79) to GBX 68 ($0.80).

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to €21.50 ($22.16).

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush to $43.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $14.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $34.00.

