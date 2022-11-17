Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 17th (AKTS, BGRY, BRDS, BSFFF, BZZUY, CCOI, CHRS, CPRT, CRWD, DRTT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 17th:
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $7.00.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $2.50.
Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €48.00 ($49.48) to €40.00 ($41.24). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.10 ($19.69). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price raised by Moffett Nathanson to $93.00.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $15.00.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price increased by Stephens to $72.00.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho to $205.00.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $1.00.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $35.00.
Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$13.25.
Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08).
Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $4.00.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $3.25.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities to $2.00.
Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $6.00.
H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 36.00 to 31.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. to $30.00.
iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $5.00.
Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.47).
Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$120.00.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $18.00.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from 198.00 to 167.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) had its target price raised by Northland Securities to $21.00.
Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $1.00.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities to $5.00.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $5.00.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to €6.20 ($6.39).
Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £136 ($159.81) to £148 ($173.91).
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group to $48.00.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $42.00.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum to $13.00.
The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($8.05) to GBX 725 ($8.52).
SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $41.00.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.00.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $1.00.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its target price lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $3.00.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $3.00.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.20 ($4.33). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $9.00.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $75.00.
Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 67 ($0.79) to GBX 68 ($0.80).
United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to €21.50 ($22.16).
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush to $43.00.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $14.00.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $34.00.
