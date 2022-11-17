Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $8.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.75. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

