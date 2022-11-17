Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $81.49 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Request has a total market cap of $81.49 million and $1.25 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,603.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00238139 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08332536 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,394,418.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.