Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

