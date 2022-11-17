Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CEO Buys $103,050.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Repay Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RPAY opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 131.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repay Company Profile

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

