Relay Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $1.64 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00567545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.77 or 0.29562500 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

