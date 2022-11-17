REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.
REE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on REE Automotive from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.
REE Automotive Price Performance
Shares of REE Automotive stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.
Institutional Trading of REE Automotive
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,887 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
