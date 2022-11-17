REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

REE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on REE Automotive from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of REE Automotive stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,887 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

