Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fluor (FLR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fluor (NYSE: FLR):
- 11/14/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $37.00.
- 11/7/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Fluor was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 11/7/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $47.00.
- 11/6/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $33.00.
- 10/27/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $29.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Fluor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluor Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Fluor stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.41.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
