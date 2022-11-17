Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fluor (FLR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fluor (NYSE: FLR):

11/14/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $37.00.

11/7/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Fluor was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/7/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $47.00.

11/6/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $33.00.

10/27/2022 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $29.00.

10/12/2022 – Fluor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Fluor Co alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $535,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fluor by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.