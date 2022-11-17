Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Welltower (NYSE: WELL):
- 11/15/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $72.00.
- 11/1/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.
- 11/1/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $77.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Welltower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $70.00.
- 9/27/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $81.00.
- 9/22/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $81.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:WELL traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
