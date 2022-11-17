Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Passage Bio (PASG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG):

11/16/2022 – Passage Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $9.00.

11/11/2022 – Passage Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Passage Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 101,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,376. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 553.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,752,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,017,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 173,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

