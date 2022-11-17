Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Insulet (PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/9/2022 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/4/2022 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.
- 11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $285.00 to $320.00.
- 11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $270.00.
- 11/1/2022 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/17/2022 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/23/2022 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Insulet Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PODD traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.70. 16,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,080. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,236.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet
In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,558 shares of company stock worth $8,463,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
