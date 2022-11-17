Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Insulet (PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2022 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $285.00 to $320.00.

11/4/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $270.00.

11/1/2022 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/17/2022 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2022 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Insulet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PODD traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.70. 16,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,080. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,236.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,558 shares of company stock worth $8,463,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

