Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $40.00.

11/9/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. 657,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,687. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,724,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.