Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/15/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $40.00.
- 11/9/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. 657,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,687. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
