Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
Real Matters Stock Performance
Shares of Real Matters stock remained flat at $3.20 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
