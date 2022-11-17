Ralph M. Norwood Sells 6,034 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) Director Ralph M. Norwood sold 6,034 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $21,058.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.30 on Thursday. CPS Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Saturday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

