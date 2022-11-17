Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays to $101.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.85.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.09. 4,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,064. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

