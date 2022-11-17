Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.55 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $71.92 million and $9.55 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.01634009 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012771 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00049179 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000533 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.26 or 0.01744951 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001587 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

