Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 28528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

About Radient Technologies

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

