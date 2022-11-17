Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Gap Down to $149.27

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $149.27, but opened at $142.06. Quest Diagnostics shares last traded at $145.07, with a volume of 5,288 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

