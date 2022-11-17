QUASA Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $102.19 million and $145,849.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,586.62 or 0.99976560 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010424 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022284 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00237057 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133051 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $144,871.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

