QuarkChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.10 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $41.10 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

