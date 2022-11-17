Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.89 Million (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 94.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $182,500.63 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.39 or 0.99996792 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010394 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00238283 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01538888 USD and is down -17.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,891.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.