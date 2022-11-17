Quantitative Advantage LLC Trims Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 2.32% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,900,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 322.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 66,226 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

FLMI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

