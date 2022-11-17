Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 11,742 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 8.1% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $46,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after purchasing an additional 400,598 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,343 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,519,000 after purchasing an additional 318,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 678,909 shares during the period. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

