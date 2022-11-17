Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 92,125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 797,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 561,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,072,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.