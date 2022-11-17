Quantitative Advantage LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PXI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

