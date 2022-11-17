Quantitative Advantage LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

FXF traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

