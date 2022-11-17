Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $85.59. 17,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

