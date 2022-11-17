Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Quantitative Advantage LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCOR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.14. 617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,081. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

