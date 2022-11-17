Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 292,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

