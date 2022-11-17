Quantitative Advantage LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.89. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

