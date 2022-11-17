Quant (QNT) Price Hits $115.30

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $54.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be purchased for $115.30 or 0.00698355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.
Quant Token Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
