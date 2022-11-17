QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Selway Asset Management’s 6th Largest Position

Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.3% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,619. The company has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
