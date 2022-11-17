Qtum Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00012278 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $211.73 million and $27.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.83 or 0.07234494 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00078579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00060229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,415,419 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

