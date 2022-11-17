qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $173,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 306,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

