qPULA Trading Management LP Reduces Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

qPULA Trading Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 88.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 127,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,650 ($19.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.