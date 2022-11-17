qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,480 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in International Business Machines by 28.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 108.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 32.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.60. 88,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,427. The company has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

