qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,327 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Amgen by 111.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

AMGN stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.86. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

