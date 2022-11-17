qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.5% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 932,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,035,334. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

